Nepal PM Oli underscores need to make positive use of Artificial Intelligence

Kathmandu, Oct 27 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday underscored the need to make positive use of Artificial Intelligence but said that awareness and legal measures should be taken into account to prevent its misuse.

In a conversation with experts at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) organised by the Youth Federation here, Oli called the youths to come forward and make contributions from the AI sector to build a "digital" Nepal.

"We need to make a positive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Awareness and legal measures need to be taken into account to prevent side effects caused by misusing AI," he said.

He said the government is focusing on the Artificial Intelligence field to make Nepal a hub for AI education and added that the preparation for introducing policies and plans related to AI is underway.

Speaking at another event, Prime Minister Oli called the Non-Resident Nepalese Association (NRNA) to contribute to the development of the land-locked country.

"The necessary infrastructures for development in the country have been created and everyone should come together to make it prosperous,” Oli said while inaugurating the NRN Global Conclave 2024 here.

He said that the government in no way wants to interfere with the functioning of the association. "The government is ready to extend all necessary cooperation," he added. PTI SBP ZH ZH