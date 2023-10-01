Nepal PM Prachanda says his China visit has strengthened mutual trust between both sides

Kathmandu, Oct 1 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Sunday that his recent visit to China has further strengthened the climate of mutual trust and played a key role in the concretisation of the historical ties between the two neighbours.

Speaking in the Parliament, Prachanda, 68, said that his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang during the visit have helped take the Nepal-China ties to a new height.

He said that commitment has been expressed from both ends for implementation of the MoUs (memorandum of understanding) in various sectors reached in the past.

"My latest visit to China is the first high-level visit from Nepal after Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Nepal in 2019. The visit has consolidated the climate of mutual trust between Nepal and China in the context of such high-level visits not taking for long due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Prachanda said.

Prachanda asserted that his visit to China has played a key role in further strengthening the historical ties subsisting between the two countries.

"During the delegation-level talks and discussions held with President Xi and Prime Minister Li, they said that China fully supported the views I put that our relations should be centred towards increasing the trade, investment, inter-country transport network and the economic and social partnership with China," Prachanda said.

He informed the House that during the high-level meetings with Chinese leaders, discussions were held on the construction of a transmission line in the northern border region, on installation of solar power in places in the border area where electricity cannot be reached through the central grid and on construction of various roads and their degradation.

Similarly, he said discussions were held on expanding cooperation in the health and agriculture sectors, reopening border transit points and the traditional border crossing points that were shut after the COVID-19 pandemic, on the construction of infrastructures towards Nepal side at the border transit points and on the construction of advanced laboratories.

Prachanda said that extensive discussions were also held on operating direct flights from China to Pokhara to deepen people-to-people ties, on collaboration in the science and technology sectors and on expanding bilateral trade.

He reiterated that Nepal remains committed to the One-China policy and the Nepal-China ties are based on the ‘panchasheel’, cordial friendship, cooperation and respect, international norms and values and law.

Prachanda on September 23 had directly flown to China on an eight-day visit from New York, where he addressed the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister N P Saud and other senior officials during the visit.

At the party's head office in Kathmandu, CPN-Maoist Centre spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota said that the prime minister’s recent visit was completely successful in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries and opening the door for collaboration.

"With this high-level visit, a new dimension has been added to the bilateral relations and many questions have been answered and doubts cleared. The agreements reached during the visit, expansion of bilateral relations and understanding of each other’s sensitivity and compulsion have been quite important,” he said.

Sapkota said that the understandings and agreements reached during the visit have built a basis for economic development between the two countries.

"The agreement reached between Nepal and China to construct 220 KV Chilime-Kerung transmission line for power exchange also holds significance,” Sapkota added. PTI SBP RUP RUP