Nepal PM Prachanda seeks vote of confidence for fourth time

Kathmandu, May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' sought a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday amidst obstruction of the Parliament proceedings by the opposition Nepali Congress.

Prachanda, 69, is taking the vote of confidence as per Article 100 clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal after one of the coalition partners, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), withdrew its support last week for his government while quitting the coalition government.

Lawmakers started voting on the motion amidst sloganeering by the Nepali Congress against Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane, accused of misappropriation of cooperative funds, leading to the delay in the session.

The prime minister is required to take a vote of confidence within 30 days if the party he is representing splits or if a member of the coalition government withdraws support, as per Article 100 clause 2 of the Constitution.

This will be the fourth vote of confidence for Prime Minister Prachanda within one and a half year after he assumed the top executive position on December 25, 2022.

The new government requires at least 138 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to win the vote of trust.

Earlier on March 13, Prime Minister Dahal won his third consecutive vote of confidence. PTI NSA NSA NSA