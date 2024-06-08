Nepal PM Prachanda to leave for Delhi on Sunday to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in

Kathmandu, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will leave for New Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing–in ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is assuming the post of Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.

Modi’s swearing-in ceremony would take place on Sunday evening.

“Prime Minister Prachanda is paying an official visit to India starting from Sunday at the cordial invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on June 9 in New Delhi,” read a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri, and high-ranking officials of the Government of Nepal,” the statement said.

Prachanda will return on June 10, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prachanda congratulated Modi on the electoral success of his party-led alliance.

“Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India,” he said in a post on X.

Prachanda’s earlier official trip to India was from October 4 to 7 last year.

Modi's swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of leaders from other neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Mauritius, and Seychelles, in addition to the Maldives, as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. PTI SBP NPK NPK