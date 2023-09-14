Nepal PM Prachanda to leave for US on Saturday

Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will leave for the US on Saturday to attend the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Advertisment

According to a press statement issued by the Foreign Ministry here, Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 21.

The theme of the General Debate of the 78th UNGA will be "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All".

The Prime Minister will participate in the opening session of the General Debate of the 78th UNGA and attend the reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 19.

Advertisment

Prachanda is also scheduled to address the UN SDGs Summit and Climate Ambition Summit on the sidelines of the UNGA. He will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold bilateral meetings with leaders from various countries.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, his daughter Ganga Dahal and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Minister N P Saud has already left for New York on Tuesday.

After spending five days in the US, Prachanda will fly directly to Beijing.

Advertisment

Prachanda's visit to China is a bid by the senior Maoist leader to strike a balance in relations with China and India.

He will also attend the inauguration of the Asian Games being held in Guangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

"I will be attending the inaugural of the Asian Games,” Prachanda told a team of Nepalese players who reached the PM’s residence at Baluwatar, Kathmandu to attend the farewell function organized by the Prime Minister for the players.

China has been actively investing in Nepal in many infrastructure projects. PTI SBP ZH ZH