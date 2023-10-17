Nepal PM Prachanda visits hospital; undergoes routine checkup: Official

Kathmandu, Oct 17 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" underwent a regular health checkup at a hospital here on Tuesday, according to a government official.

Prachanda, 69, visited Kathmandu's Norvic Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and underwent several tests to check his health parameters.

"Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' visited Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu for a medical check-up on Tuesday afternoon. After all the tests he returned back to his official residence in the evening," Surya Kiran, one of the personal aides of Prachanda, said.

Kiran said that Prachanda has undergone various checkups, including his chest conditions. PTI SBP RUP RUP