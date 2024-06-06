Nepal PM Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Kathmandu, Jun 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be held over the weekend in New Delhi.

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently busy preparing for the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi, sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Internal preparations are underway in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Prime Minister’s India visit, though the formal date and confirmation of the visit is yet to be announced, sources at the ministry said.

Once the date is fixed a formal announcement will be made, the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, soon after the results were declared, Prachanda congratulated Modi on his election victory. Dahal took to X to “note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India’ as Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 seats in the 543-member lower house.” The prime minister also held a telephone conversation with Modi.

In 2014, the then Prime Minister Sushila Koirala attended Modi’s oath-taking ceremony when he was elected prime minister for the first time. PTI SBP NPK NPK NPK