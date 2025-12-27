Nepal PM urges major political parties to ensure participation in upcoming election

Kathmandu, Dec 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Saturday called on the top leaders of major political parties in Nepal to ensure the success of the upcoming general election by taking part in it.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Communist Party coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who were present in the discussion, were assured by the prime minister that the government is committed to conducting the March 5 general election as per schedule, and urged them to participate in the upcoming election.

"Let's make this election successful at any cost. Everyone should participate in it. The government believes that you are ready for the election and is working to develop an environment for it," remarked the Prime Minister in a meeting held at her official residence Baluwatar, according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

Prime Minister Karki called for ensuring a stable and sustainable democracy by considering the election as the future of the nation. She further clarified that the necessary resources have been provided to the Election Commission and the security agencies, adding that the morale of the security personnel has increased of late.

The leaders agreed with the prime minister to make the upcoming House of Representatives election a success, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel told media persons after the meeting.

During the meeting, UML chair Oli said his party will participate in the election and urged the government to create a conducive environment, Kharel added.

Karki said that the government will create a necessary environment for the election, including providing security.

Nepali Congress president Deuba and NCP coordinator Prachanda both said that they accord priority to participating in the general election.

This was the first visit of leaders of Nepal's traditional political parties to the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar after the Gen Z movement toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government. Following two days of Gen Z protests in Nepal on September 8 and 9 that led to the resignation of then prime minister K P Sharma Oli, Karki was appointed as the caretaker prime minister. PTI SBP SKS RD