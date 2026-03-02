Nepal PM urges voters to turn out in large numbers for Mar 5 polls

Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday appealed to all citizens to actively participate in the general elections scheduled for March 5, saying the vote would determine the country's stability and prosperity.

In her address to the nation, Karki urged voters to exercise their franchise to help steer the country towards political stability.

"Casting votes is not simply stamping ballot papers and electing leaders, but a moment to decide the future of yours and your children," she said, calling on voters to reach polling centres and cast their ballots, setting aside other engagements on election day.

The prime minister also appealed to the public to maintain peace and order during the polls.

"I request all of you to maintain peace and order. Peace is Nepal's identity," she said.

“Let us make the March 5 election peaceful, fair and historic,” she said, extending greetings on the occasion of the Holi festival.

She also urged political parties, candidates and supporters to abide by the election code and respect one another to make the election a dignified exercise.

Describing Nepal as being at a decisive juncture, Karki said the March 5 election would determine both the individual and the nation's futures.

"I've taken this (election) as my responsibility towards the nation to provide leadership by handling the critical situation," Karki said, adding that the country would soon be led by representatives chosen by the people.

Referring to the difficult period following the Gen Z movement, Karki said the priority is to steer the country from violence towards peace and bring it back on a constitutional path.

Meanwhile, the election campaign period allotted by the Election Commission ends at midnight on Monday, after which the silent period will begin, and all campaign activities will be prohibited. PTI SBP SCY SCY