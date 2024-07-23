Nepal police arrest car driver for injuring 3 Indians under influence of drugs

Kathmandu, Jul 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old Nepali man has been arrested for driving a car under the influence of narcotics and injuring 3 Indian pedestrians, police said here on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kalimati–Kuleshwar road section on Friday night when the car coming from the wrong lane hit the three Indians walking on the footpath, police said.

On medical examination, it was found that the car driver Bhupendra Shrestha had consumed benzodiazepine tablets, police said, adding that the man was later arrested.

The injured are identified as Priyansu Kumar, 18, Bhola Kumar, 25 and Shyam Babu Thakur, 18. All of them hail from Bihar's Motihari district and are currently residing in Kuleshwar area of Kathmandu.

The police also recovered three narcotic drug tablets from Bhupendra.