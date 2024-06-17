Nepal police arrest Chinese and Indian nationals for gold smuggling

Kathmandu, Jun 17 (PTI) Nepal police have arrested a Chinese man and an Indian national in separate gold smuggling incidents in different parts of Kathmandu.

A Chinese national named Sherab Gyalmo alias Sonam Gurung was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police in Bouddha Tinchuli on the outskirts of Kathmandu with 6 kg of gold and Rs 4.8 million in cash on Monday, police said.

The police also confiscated three mobile phones and a Nepalese citizenship document from him.

Gyalmo has been linked to a larger gold smuggling operation involving 60 kg and 700 gram of gold concealed in brake shoes, uncovered in July 2023, police said.

In a separate incident, police arrested 43-year-old Indian national Nitin Maheshwari with 89 grams of gold at the arrival terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport on Saturday evening.

Maheshwari was arrested during a security check after arriving from Bangkok via Thai Airlines. He has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation. PTI SBP SCY SCY