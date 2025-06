Kathmandu, Jun 10 (PTI) Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal’s Nawalparasi district on charges of possessing narcotic drugs.

Police on Monday arrested Sahban Khan, 24, Faisal Khan, 22, and Sahjan Khan, 24, along with contraband drugs.

The three were arrested from Bhairahawa Buspark of Siddharthanagar, according to a statement by Nepal police headquarters. PTI SBP GSP GSP