Nepal police arrest two Indians, one Nepali for trafficking drugs

Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) Three people, including two Indians, were on Sunday arrested from Nepalgunj sub-metropolitan city for trafficking narcotic drugs, Nepal Police said.

Jiyaul Haque Shesh, 38, and Kishore, 18, both from Kolkata in India, and Nafis Mohmad Kabadiya, 24, a resident of Nepalgunj, were arrested along with 5,000 tablets of Tramadol, a type of narcotic drug, a Nepal Police News Bulletin said.

A team of police dispatched from Jayaspur police station arrested the trio with the drug during a security check on an Indian number plate motorbike headed towards Nepal from India, it said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, it said. PTI SBP PY PY PY