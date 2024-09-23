Nepal police bust gambling racket, 1 Indian among 7 arrested

Kathmandu, Sep 23 (PTI) Seven persons, including an Indian and four Chinese nationals, were arrested on Monday for allegedly running a gambling racket in Nepal's capital city, police said.

The arrests were made from Tinchuli, Boudha, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, following a raid on a private residence based on a tip-off, they said.

The arrested have been identified as Jampa Khedup from Bihar; Sonam Tamang, Norbu Samden, Dasang, and Wei Chunlin from China; and Nepalese citizens Tenzing Norbu Sherpa and Lopsang Lama, police said.

The racket involved a "Fish Suit Game" with significant stakes. The police seized NPR 1.2 million, Chinese Yuan 3,100 and USD 2,000 in cash, and seven mobile phones from the accused. PTI SBP SCY SCY