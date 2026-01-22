Nepal Police chief Karki emphasises effective security management during elections

Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) Nepal Police chief Dan Bahadur Karki on Thursday emphasised the need for effective security management and reliable security plan during the March 5 general elections. `Speaking at an online conference of police personnel, Inspector General of the Nepal Police (IGP) Karki instructed his deputies to formulate a reliable security plan aimed at conducting the upcoming election in a fear-free and impartial environment. He said police need to collect information on criminal activities to curb any such activity during the election period, according to an official at Nepal Police headquarters.

IGP Karki urged the police personnel to carry out activities more actively, keeping various issues like crime investigation, revenue leakage at checkpoints, arms seizure, traffic management and arresting fugitives on priority. The interaction was virtually attended by senior police officers as well as chiefs and representatives of Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Province Police Offices of all seven provinces, Nepal Police Highway Security and Traffic Management Office, province Police Training Centres, Nepal Police Special Security Battalion and Province Police Battalion, District Police Range, District Police Office and subordinate offices.

The Nepal government is deploying around 325,000 security personnel, including some 125,000 temporary election police under the command of the Nepal Army, during the elections.

In another development, the government has decided to deploy a ‘cyber police’ unit to curb the possible spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media during the upcoming general election.

The decision was taken after assessing the risk of candidates engaging in smear campaigns against one another through social media platforms, informed Home Ministry Spokesperson and Joint Secretary Ananda Kafle.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Home Affairs has activated the Nepal Police Cyber Bureau. A monitoring desk has been set up at the Cyber Bureau office in Kathmandu, from where surveillance of social media platforms has already begun, informed Kafle.

Authorities have instructed district police offices to take action, including making arrests, if individuals are found publishing or broadcasting misleading or malicious content during monitoring.