Nepal police thwarts attempt to smuggle foreign currency to China, seizes USD, Euros

Kathmandu, Mar 18 (PTI) The Nepal police have arrested a Nepali man as it thwarted an attempt to smuggle a huge cache of illegal foreign currency to China and seized a huge cache of USD and Euros from a truck, a statement said on Tuesday.

A special team of police dispatched from Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office on Monday night recovered NRs 25 crores (USD 1,804,947) during a security check in Tokha Municipality, about 20 kilometres from Kathmandu, and arrested Kusang Lama aka Fuchche, the driver of the truck, the Nepal Police statement said.

The statement said the truck was heading towards the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border with the illegal foreign currency notes.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaji Kumar Acharya, Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office spokesperson, said they recovered the foreign currency notes from a cabin near the driver's seat hidden under a false bottom.

The police said it acted based on a tip-off and suspected more people were involved in the illegal foreign currency racket.

Acharya said the police were investigating from different angles.

He said the suspect was involved in a similar kind of crime in the past and was freed a few years ago after spending five years in jail.