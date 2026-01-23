Nepal polls: Ex-PM Bhattarai withdraws candidacy, says honouring youths’ wishes

Kathmandu, Jan 23 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai on Friday withdrew his candidacy from Nepal's upcoming general elections, saying he was honouring the sentiments of the Himalayan nation's youth.

Bhattarai, 71, had earlier filed his nomination for the House of Representatives (HoR) from Gandaki province's Gorkha-2 constituency representing the Pragatisheel Lokatantrik Party.

Announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy in a video message on social media, Bhattarai said he took the decision honouring the sentiments of the younger generation and the voters of Gorkha district.

"I will shoulder the responsibility as a guardian in the national politics without limiting myself to a certain party," he said.

Elections in Nepal, which will take place on March 5, were necessitated after then-prime minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the president dissolved the HoR and announced the election date.

With Bhattarai's withdrawal, three former prime ministers are now contesting the elections from different constituencies.

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) chair Oli is contesting from Jhapa 5, Nepali Communist Party (NCP) coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is contesting from Rukum East, and NCP deputy coordinator Madhav Kumar Nepal is contesting from Rautahat 1.

Separately, the Election Commission (EC) has said it is strictly monitoring the information disseminated through online news portals as well as personal social media accounts to avoid misuse of information that can impact the election process.

"We are monitoring mainly three categories of toxic information dissemination, including misinformation, disinformation and hate speech," said EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

Those violating the election code of conduct by disseminating harmful information will be brought to justice, he added. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS