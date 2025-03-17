Sagarmatha Sambad: Nepal prepares for mountain dialogue on Climate Change

Kathmandu: The preparations are in full swing for the Sagarmatha Sambad (Mountain Dialogue), set to take place in May focusing on the theme ‘Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Human Life.’

The grand event is being organised in Kathmandu from May 16-18 and Nepal is poised to take lead role on behalf of the mountain countries to raise voice about the issues of the Himalaya in international arena.

Addressing the press meet of Nepal’s maiden climate dialogue, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai on Sunday said that some heads of state and governments are also expected to attend the event.

Through diplomatic channels, the government has already dispatched the invitations to dozens of heads of states, governments, ministers, diplomats, officials, experts on climate change, and representatives from the donor community, among others.

The theme of the first edition of the Sagarmatha Sambad is “Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,” which will see heads of state and governments, representatives from several multilateral and donor communities, experts and others joining the discourse. For sending invitations, the Nepali embassies abroad and the embassies of relevant countries in Nepal have been mobilised, said Rai.

“We estimate around 350 participants, including both Nepali and foreign nationals. We believe between 150 and 175 people will attend,” said Rai at the press conference.

Heads of state and government from South Asian countries, the UN secretary general, and heads of government from mountain and oceanic countries are among the invitees, according to officials.

The Sagarmatha Dialogue aims to position Nepal as a leader in global climate advocacy, emphasising climate justice and the compensation for Nepal’s environmental contributions.

Deepak Kumar Kharal, Secretary of the Ministry of Forests and Environment, highlighted that the dialogue will underscore Nepal’s vulnerability to climate change, despite its low carbon emissions, and advocate for international recognition of Nepal’s efforts in climate mitigation and financial compensation.

Studies show that two-thirds of Himalayan glaciers could melt by 2050 if temperatures continue to rise.

Despite global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C, the Himalayan region may experience temperature increases exceeding 1.8°C in the coming decades.