Nepal president approves deployment of army for March 5 polls

Kathmandu, Nov 27 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday approved the Cabinet decision and the prime minister's recommendation to mobilise the Nepali Army for the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5 next year.
Prime Minister Sushila Karki had forwarded the recommendation in line with the Cabinet meeting held on November 24, according to a press release issued by the President's office.
The President endorsed the government's decision to deploy the army to strengthen election security, it said. PTI SBP SCY SCY