Nepal President extends greetings as people in hilly regions celebrate Holi with fanfare

Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) Holi festivities kicked off in Nepal with President Ramchandra Paudel saying that the festival may inspire people to end social anomalies and evil customs.

President Paudel extended greetings as the festival of colours was observed in the hilly districts of the country; however, it will be celebrated in the Terai region on Tuesday.

The festival may inspire people to end social anomalies and evil customs, he said, adding that the festival may help maintain social harmony and unity in the country.

The celebrations formally commenced on February 7 with the erection of the chir, a 32-plus feet bamboo stick at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu. Colourful clothes were attached to the stick, marking the start of the festival. However, people celebrate the main day of Holi on the full Moon day of Falgum, a significant month in the Hindu calendar, primarily marking the transition from winter to spring.

Monday midnight is also the last day of the election campaign in Nepal before the House of Representatives (HoR) elections on March 5.

Candidates belonging to different political parties, including independent candidates, are seen launching their campaign in Kathmandu and elsewhere despite the festival. PTI SBP SKS AMS