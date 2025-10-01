Nepal President Paudel celebrates Mahanavmi

Kathmandu, Oct 1 (PTI) Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday celebrated Maha Nawami, the ninth day of the 10-day ‘Bada Dashain’ or ‘Vijaya Dashmi’ festival at his official residence. The Head of State worshipped the Nawakanya (nine virgins) as the incarnation of Goddess Nawadurga on the occasion and offered obeisance as per Hindu rituals at a special ceremony at his official residence, Shital Niwas.

As per the traditions, the Head of State performs the Nawakanya ritual on the day of Maha Nawami. The 'Bada Dashain', which starts on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada or the first bright moon day as per the lunar calendar, extends up to Kojagrat Purnima, the next full moon day. People celebrate the festival by organising a feast and putting tika on their foreheads up to Kojagrat Purnima.

Kathmandu is almost deserted as half of the people residing in the capital city returned to their native homes in the countryside for the festival. Meanwhile, devotees throng the Durga temples in and around Kathmandu on the 8th and 9th day of Vijaya Dashami on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the great Hindu festival reaches its conclusion.

Thousands of people worshipped Goddess Durga in various temples across Kathmandu on the occasion. Security forces across the country performed kot puja, or worship of armouries, The Himalayan reported.