Nepal President Paudel receives tika on Vijaya Dashami but no grand celebrations for public

Kathmandu, Oct 2 (PTI) President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday extended wishes for stability and prosperity in Nepal on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, the 10th day of Bada Dashain festival, being celebrated across the Himalayan nation with enthusiasm.

As per the tradition, President Paudel received Tika from priests —Arjun Adhihari and Devraj Aryal – at the auspicious hour of 11:53 am on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami, according to sources at the president’s office.

However, Paudel, and Prime Minister Sushila Karki too, didn’t offer Tika to citizens on the occasion of Bada Dashain festival this year in view of the recent political upheaval in the country.

Considering the recent situation in the country, there will be no Tika ceremony conducted by the President, said Archana Khadka, Information Officer of the President’s Office.

In the past, the President had traditionally offered Tika to the general public during Bada Dashain.

“On the day of the Vijaya Dashami, a symbol of the victory of truth, righteousness, and justice, we receive the blessings, tika, and jamara from respected elders. I pray to Goddess Durga for harmony, goodwill, and welfare throughout the nation,” Paudel said in his message.

Receiving tika, red vermilion powder, mixed with jamara, curd and rice along with barley leaf, from elders symbolises blessings, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil across Nepal. Tika is prepared using offerings made during the nine days of worship that follow Ghatasthapana.

This is the first time that Nepal is celebrating a major festival after the recent violent protests by Gen Z that led to regime change. At least 19 protesters were shot dead during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen Z protest that led to prime minister K P Sharma Oli's ouster the next day.

As violence continued, the total number of deaths during the two-day protests against the Oli government over corruption and a ban on social media reached 75. Karki took oath on September 12 as the prime minister of the interim government.

Karki announced that she will not be participating in the traditional custom of receiving tika and jamara, the Prime Minister’s office said and stated that the decision was made out of respect for the victims of the recent Gen-Z protests.

“The sorrowful memory of the youths who lost their lives and the pain of the many injured during the protests on September 8 and 9 is still fresh,” it added.

Her office made it clear that in this moment of grief, she will neither receive tika herself nor administer it to the general public. PTI SBP NPK NPK