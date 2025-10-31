Nepal President Paudel to embark on official visit to Qatar on Monday

Kathmandu, Oct 31 (PTI) Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel will embark on a visit to Qatar next week to attend a social development summit, on the sidelines of which he will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Amir of Qatar, the Foreign Ministry here said on Friday.

President Paudel has been invited to the Second World Summit for Social Development by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The summit will be held in Doha from November 4 to 6.

Paudel, who is leading a 12-member Nepali delegation, is also scheduled to address the Plenary Meetings and the High-Level Roundtable of the Summit, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai told media persons.

In Doha, Paudel will hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Guterres and the Amir of Qatar, the Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.

On the sidelines of the summit, the president will also meet some world leaders attending the event.

At a news briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary Rai said the summit would make a shared commitment on cooperation and assistance for social development.

Intensive discussions will also be held there on development inequalities in the world, demographic imbalances and the impacts of technology on society.

The First World Summit for Social Development was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1995.

Paudel will return to Kathmandu on November 6.