Nepal President Paudel urges officials, security chiefs to enhance people’s confidence for upcoming polls

Kathmandu, Oct 18 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday called government officials and security chiefs to enhance public confidence that the upcoming elections will be held in a free, fair and fearless atmosphere.

Elections are set to take place in the Himalayan nation on March 5, next year. Paudel announced the date for the fresh election on September 12 by dissolving the House of Representatives.

During an interaction programme at the President’s Office, Shital Niwas, with interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and the council of ministers, Paudel urged them to act decisively and effectively to ensure the successful conduct of the House of Representatives election. "On the occasion, he also instructed the chiefs of all four security agencies to perform their duties with confidence and commitment toward the election,” according to the President’s Press Advisor Kiran Pokharel.

The president also called for the return of prisoners who had escaped from various prisons during the Gen Z protests on September 8–9 and have not returned yet, as well as the recovery of weapons looted during the protests. At the programme, Prime Minister Karki assured that the government will ensure that the election is held in a free, fair, and fearless atmosphere. She urged the security agencies to intensify their preparations and pledged to provide all necessary resources to support their efforts.

The security chiefs said the security forces are fully capable of maintaining peace and security and ensuring the successful conduct of the election.

All ministers in the current council of ministers, except Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal, were present at the meeting. Also present on the occasion were Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, Inspector General of Nepal Police Chandra Kuber Khapung, Inspector General of the Armed Police Force Raju Aryal, and Chief of the National Investigation Department Tekendra Karki.