Nepal president, prime minister extend greetings on New Year 2082

Kathmandu, Apr 14 (PTI) Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday extended their greetings on the Nepali New Year Bikram Era 2082.

"On this day, I call upon all stakeholders to unite with enthusiasm for the nation's progress and prosperity, and to move forward with a shared commitment,” said a message from the president.

This Bikram Era, deeply rooted in history and social life, represents Nepal's civilisation, traditions, and values, he said.

"As the Bikram Era calendar follows ancient Hindu tradition and Vedic timekeeping, and operates as a solar calendar, it reminds citizens of the country's glorious past and motivates them to pursue a brighter future." "Our tradition encourages us to define life goals on such special days and commit ourselves to achieving them. The New Year, therefore, becomes a moment to set shared national goals and pledge our dedication to realising them," the president said.

The president called for strengthening and expanding technology-friendly practices in the age of global digital advancement.

Describing agriculture, tourism, water resources, energy, information technology, and industry as the backbone of the economy, Paudel urged policymakers to eliminate barriers in these sectors and create enabling policies, laws, and opportunities.

"By developing agriculture, tourism, and water resources, the nation can build a path towards prosperity," he said.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Oli underscored that every citizen must adopt positive thinking, behaviour, and inner strength to achieve the shared goal of building a prosperous nation and ensuring the happiness of its people.

Wishing Nepalis at home and abroad a joyful New Year 2082 BS, Oli expressed hope that the year would bring happiness, peace, prosperity, progress, success, and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives.

"In this New Year, we pursue new energy, fresh resolutions, and untapped possibilities. I believe this year will inspire all of us to foster hope, enthusiasm, and a positive mindset. We all share the commitment to make our country prosperous and our people happy," he said.

Highlighting Nepal's ethnic, regional, cultural, and religious diversity as national assets, Oli urged everyone to view these differences as sources of unity and strength, not division.

Nepal on Monday, observed the New Year 2082 as per the Bikram Era calendar.

The first day of Baishakh is the beginning of the Nepalese New Year, which is being celebrated with fanfare across the country.

People exchanged best wishes for happiness, good health and prosperity on the occasion and visited temples and tourist spots.

In Kathmandu, restaurants, hotels and clubs were filled with youths enjoying wine, dining, dancing and merry-making to celebrate the occasion.