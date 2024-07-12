Nepal president starts consultation with experts on govt formation after Prachanda loses trust vote

Kathmandu, Jul 12 (PTI) President Ram Chandra Paudel on Friday started consultation with constitutional and legal experts following Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ failure to secure a trust vote in Parliament and asked him to hold the fort as a caretaker till a new government is in place.

The development is expected to pave the way to the formation of a new coalition government led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli, 72.

Prachanda lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) earlier in the evening as he received only 63 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives (HoR) with 194 votes against the motion. At least 138 votes are needed to win the vote of trust.

A total of 258 HoR members participated in the voting while one member chose no vote.

Prachanda, 69, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC), faced the trust vote as Oli-led Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew support from his government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party in the House – the Nepali Congress (NC) – led by Sher Bahadur Deuba.

“As HoR Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire informed the President that the Prime Minister lost floor test in the house on Friday, the President asked him to continue as caretaker Prime Minister as per Article 77-3 of the Constitution,” according to sources at the President’s office.

President Paudel has started consultation with constitutional and legal experts in the wake of Prachanda's failure to secure a trust vote, thereby creating constitutional responsibility on the former to summon political parties for the formation of a new government.

“In this regard, President Paudel held consultations with legal experts on how constitutional provisions could be employed towards the formation of a new government,” the sources added.

In the meantime, NC and CPN-UML are busy in preparation for submitting their claim to form a new coalition government as soon as the President calls for the formation of a new government.

The NC has 89 seats in the HoR, while CPN-UML has 78. Their combined strength of 167 is much more than the 138 required for a majority in the lower house.

Deuba has already endorsed Oli as the next prime minister as per the 7-point deal both parties agreed upon on Monday before toppling Prachanda-led government.

According to the agreement, Oli and Deuba will share the premiership during the remaining period of the House of Representatives; in the first phase Oli will become the Prime Minister for one and a half years and then, Deuba will take the seat for the rest of the period.