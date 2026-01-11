Nepal Prez calls for 'safeguarding' sovereignty, territorial integrity on National Unity Day

Kathmandu, Jan 11 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday called for "safeguarding" national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as the Himalayan nation observed National Unity Day -- the birth anniversary of nation-builder Prithvi Narayan Shah.

Paudel paid tributes to then-Gorkha King Shah on his 304th birth anniversary. He unified around two dozen smaller states into a greater Nepal in the mid-18th century.

"Let the national unity day inspire all of us to achieve prosperity and happiness while safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," Paudel said in a message on the occasion.

He laid a wreath at Shah's statue in front of the Singha Durbar secretariat in Kathmandu during a function.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and other ministers were also present at the function and paid floral tributes.

On the occasion, dozens of supporters of Nepal's deposed king Gyanendra Shah organised a rally in Kathmandu demanding the restoration of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008.

In March last year, two civilians, including a photojournalist, were killed and scores of others injured when riot police clashed with protesters demanding restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state.