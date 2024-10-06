Nepal Prez Paudel appoints Prakash Man Singh Raut as new Chief Justice

Kathmandu, Oct 6 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday appointed Prakash Man Singh Raut as the new Chief Justice of the country.

Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Justice Raut at a special ceremony organised at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, according to officials.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Prasad Dahal.

Raut's name was recommended for the post by the Constitutional Council on September 16. His appointment comes after the retirement of outgoing Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 65 on Saturday.