Nepal Prez Paudel directs govt to ensure smooth March 5 polls

Kathmandu, Dec 14 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday directed the government to focus on holding the upcoming general election scheduled for March 5, next year.

Paudel made the remarks while receiving the annual report of the National Security Council of the fiscal year 2024/25 by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who chairs the council.

He urged the government to discharge its responsibility without causing any impact on the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, said sources at the President's office.

Paudel directed security agencies including the Nepali Army to pay full attention to security issues, urging them to be more prompt than before.

He also expressed confidence that the National Security Council will perform its functions effectively in the coming days by analysing potential security threats.