Nepal Prez Paudel, PM Prachanda greet nation on Vijaya Dashami; say such occasions keep cultural unity intact

Kathmandu, Oct 24 (PTI) President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Tuesday greeted the Nepalese people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, and said that such occasions have kept the cultural unity and identity of Nepal intact.

Dashain, a 10-day long festival, is celebrated across Nepal to worship goddess Durga and Vijay Dashami is the last day of the festival.

President Paudel said that Vijaya Dashami signifies the victory of virtue over vice, and mutual goodwill, fraternity, and reunification in society, will inspire everyone to promote social harmony, unity, solidarity, justice and equality.

"Such festivals that are celebrated with great enthusiasm in our country have contributed to further strengthen our geographical, cultural, and linguistic diversities, keeping our cultural unity and identity intact," he said.

Extending best wishes to the people on the occasion, Prime Minister Prachanda said that Nepal's government is actively working to drive the nation towards the path of prosperity and bring positive changes to the people's lives with the institutionalisation of good governance and social justice.

“The public support to all the efforts of the government is very significant for building a prosperous Nepal,” he said.

As part of the Hindu rituals during Dashain, various temples in the country also witnessed the sacrifices of animals.

Nepal's Rajdevi Temple in Nepal's Janakpur city witnessed the sacrifices of over 15,000 goats on the 8th and 9th day of Dashain which are known as Ashtami and Navami and are of equal importance as Vijaya Dashami. PTI SBP RUP RUP