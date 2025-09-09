Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigns: Officials

New Delhi: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday resigned from his post, as confirmed by government officials in Kathmandu.

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

The protests have escalated despite curfew orders in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday after police's use of force on violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites left 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nineteen youths, including a 12-year-old student, were killed and more than 300 were injured on Monday as police resorted to firing, baton charges, and tear gas to disperse demonstrators opposing widespread corruption and the social media ban.