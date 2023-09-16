Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda leaves for US to participate in UNGA's 78th session: Official

Kathmandu, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on Saturday left for the United States to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and will hold bilaterals with several nations on the sidelines of the global meeting.

Prachanda, 68, who is leading a Nepalese delegation that comprises of the country's foreign secretary, is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 21.

"Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on Saturday left for the US to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In the departing event, several top ministers of the Nepal government bade farewell to the PM at the Tribhuvan International Airport," said a senior official.

He said that Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 21.

Prachanda will be attending the opening session of the General Debate of the 78th UNGA and attend the reception to be hosted by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on September 19.

The theme of the General Debate of the 78th UNGA has been chosen as “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All”, the official said.

While in New York, Prachanda is also scheduled to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit among others, on the sidelines of the UNGA.

He is to hold a meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold bilateral meetings with leaders from various countries.

From the US, the Prime Minister will directly fly to China on September 21 to begin his state visit to the Northern neighbour of the Himalayan nation.

Prachanda will attend the inaugural of the Asian Games being held in Guangzhou, China, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8. PTI SBP RUP RUP