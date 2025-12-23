Nepal probe commission summons former ex-Home Minister Lekhak over Gen Z movement

Kathmandu, Dec 23 (PTI) A probe commission formed to investigate the incidents related to Nepal's ‘Gen Z’ movement has summoned former home minister Ramesh Lekhak for questioning over the protests, in which 77 people were killed.

Quoting the commission's spokesperson Bigyan Raj Sharma, a private television channel reported that a letter was sent to Lekhak requesting his presence in person for questioning within seven days.

A total of 77 people, including 22 youths, were killed during the Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9, which toppled the K P Oli-led government.

Nepali Congress leader Lekhak tendered his resignation on the night of September 8 after 22 people were killed when security personnel used excessive force to suppress the agitation.

In September, Gen Z protesters took to the streets after the government imposed a blanket ban on multiple social media sites. Along with opposing the ban, they called for an end to rampant corruption in the country.

After dozens of deaths on September 8 and further casualties and widespread destruction on September 9, when protesters also began surrounding the prime minister’s residence, Oli resigned and was airlifted by the Nepali Army to a barracks in Suketar, Makawanpur.

The commission is investigating the incident when security personnel used excessive force to suppress the movement.

The commission has already questioned a number of police officers deployed during the protests and has been conducting broader inquiries with people from different sectors. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS