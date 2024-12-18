Nepal re-appoints Shankar Sharma as ambassador to India

Kathmandu, Dec 18 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday re-appointed Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma as the Himalayan nation's ambassador to India.

Sharma has been appointed to the post for the second time at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, according to a notice issued by the President's office.

His previous term was from March 2022 to July 2024.

Paudel also appointed Dr Netra Prasad Timsina as the Resident Ambassador of Nepal to Malaysia.

Paudel made the appointments as per Article 282 of the Nepalese Constitution, the office said.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee endorsed the appointments in September.

Sharma, a prominent economist and diplomat, was recalled by the previous Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ government on June 6.

He has also served as the Ambassador of Nepal to the US from 2009 to 2014.

He was the Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission from 2002 to 2006 and served as a Senior Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance, Nepal.

Sharma earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Hawaii, US.