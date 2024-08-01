Nepal received 64,599 foreign tourists by air in July, registers 11.91 per cent increase

Kathmandu, Aug 1 (PTI) Nepal received a total of 64,599 foreign tourists, nearly 21,500 from India, by air route in July 2024, registering an increment of 11.91 per cent over the same period last year but still less than pre-Covid-19 times.

Indians formed the largest chunk of tourists coming by air to Nepal. Nepal received in total 10,14,882 tourists in the year 2023.

“The number of tourists coming from India via air route was the highest with 21,491 arrivals, followed by the USA with 7,864, and China 6,819 during the period,” according to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

From January 2024 to July 2024, altogether 6,47,615 tourists visited Nepal via air route. As per the July 2023 data, the country had received a total of 57,726 tourists by air for the same duration of seven months.

However, the number of tourists in July this year was 91.09 per cent compared to 2019 numbers, a year just before the Covid19 induced lockdown that saw a total stop in air traffic. In July 2019, the number of total tourist arrivals by air was 70,916, the NTB data shows.

This year the number of total tourist arrivals is expected to cross one million mark, Board officials said. PTI SBP NPK NPK NPK