Nepal records 82 deaths in monsoon-related incidents

Kathmandu, Aug 31 (PTI) Nepal recorded 82 deaths in monsoon-related incidents this year, less than half compared to last year’s figure, an official report said on Sunday.

According to a report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 22 people are missing owing to the monsoon-related disasters such as floods, landslides, heavy rain, lightning and windstorms.

However, the country witnessed on average 22 per cent less rainfall this year compared to last year, the report added.

The report said that 284 people were injured in 1,417 incidents related to the monsoon across the country.

Altogether 3,899 families were affected in various incidents between mid-April (Nepalese New Year) and August end.

There were a total of 243 flood-related incidents, leading to 27 deaths, 22 people missing, and 10 injuries.

During the same period, 368 landslides occurred, resulting in 18 deaths and 28 injuries. The landslides displaced 481 families.

Similarly, 266 cases of heavy rainfall were recorded, in which 6 people died, and 12 injured affecting 711 families.

There were 258 lightning incidents across the county over the period of three months, leading to 31 deaths and 193 injuries, with 317 families affected.

Despite such a large number of incidents related to the monsoon, a total of 900 mm of rainfall was recorded across the country this year. This is 22 percent less than the country’s average rainfall of 1,156 mm, according to NDRRMA.

In 2024, a total of 1,587 monsoon-related disasters, such as floods, landslides, heavy rain, and lightning, were recorded, which claimed 227 lives, left 47 people missing, injured nearly 300, and affected more than 4,500 families.