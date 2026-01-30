Nepal remembers those who sacrificed their lives for democracy, freedom

Kathmandu, Jan 30 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday urged all political parties and the general public to dedicate their efforts towards realising the aspiration of those who sacrificed their lives for civil liberty, democracy and national sovereignty.

Nepal observes 'Martyr Week' every year from Magh 10 to 16, according to the local Bikram Samvat calendar, and the last day is observed as 'Martyr Day', falling this year on January 30.

The day is observed by remembering the sacrifice made by Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharma Bhakta, Dasharath Chand and Ganga Lal Shrestha, as well as the contributions of scores of others while fighting the autocratic Rana rulers of the time.

The four sacrificed their lives in 1941, which ultimately led to the establishment of democracy in the country in 1950.

In his message, President Paudel urged the political parties, public and all concerned to dedicate their sincere efforts towards realising the aspiration of those who sacrificed their lives for civil liberty, democracy and national sovereignty.

He said that progressing towards the fulfilment of the aspirations of sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity through the federal democratic republican system of governance will be a true tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to achieve it.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, members of her cabinet and scores of others paid homage to the four and other unknown people who sacrificed their lives for democracy by garlanding their statues at the Martyrs' Memorial in Lainchaur, Kathmandu.

Karki, who heads the interim government ahead of the March 5 general elections, said the country now stands at a historic junction of change because of courage, awareness and resolution of those who gave their lives for the cause.

“It is because of their courage, awareness, and determination that the country stands at a historic turning point of change today, and no mother might ever experience loss of womb again,” she said, referring to the sons who lost their lives in the September protests last year that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government.

“It has rekindled hopes for justice, equality, accountable governance, and a bright future. The responsibility of building a nation-state based on governance values, ethics and respect for citizens should always remain in the memory of every ruler,” Karki pointed out.

Earlier in the morning, a procession comprising Nepal Police and Armed Police Force bands, a march past, and a carriage mounted with portraits of the four heroes was carried out from Shanti Batika till the venue at the memorial, a local media report said.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City also marked a week-long programme that started from Magh 10 to mark the occasion.

The government had declared Friday a public holiday.