Nepal seals its border with India ahead of second phase of Bihar elections

Kathmandu, Nov 10 (PTI) Nepal has sealed its border with India, restricting vehicular movement at the Birgunj-Raxaul border point from Saturday, ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, officials said.

Officials said India-Nepal border points in southern Nepal have been closed for 72 hours as part of heightened security measures during the polls in the neighbouring country.

"The election is being conducted on November 11 in Bihar, India. Therefore, we have halted vehicular movement along the border due to security reasons,” Heramba Sharma, Superintendent of Police at the Mahottari District Police Office, told PTI.

“All border points in Mahottari district have been sealed,” he said, adding they will reopen once the polling concludes. PTI SBP SKS ZH