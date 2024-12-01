Nepal sees over 1 million foreign tourists in 11 months, Indians top list

Kathmandu, Dec 1 (PTI) Over one million foreign tourists arrived in Nepal by air from January to November this year, with India accounting for the largest share, according to official data released on Sunday.

From January to November, 10,55,533 foreign tourists arrived in the country by air, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said.

India retained its position as Nepal's largest tourist source market, with 293,231 Indian visitors arriving in the past 11 months, marking a 2.1 per cent increase from the previous year's 287,244 arrivals during the same period.

However, despite the overall growth, November saw a decline in Indian arrivals, with 19,915 tourists visiting the Himalayan nation, down 18.5 per cent from the 24,443 visitors recorded in November 2023.

The NTB forecasts around 70,000 additional foreign tourist arrivals in December, taking the year's total to approximately 1.11 million.

November alone witnessed a notable 5.4 per cent year-on-year growth, with 1,14,000 foreign arrivals, the NTB said in a press release. PTI SBP SCY SCY