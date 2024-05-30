Nepal sees rising temperatures; Kathmandu records 33 degrees, Dhangadhi 44

Kathmandu, May 30 (PTI) Amidst a heatwave in India, temperatures across Nepal rose sharply on Thursday, crippling normal life in the hill districts of Terai in the Himalayan nation.

The maximum temperature in the Kathmandu Valley reached 33 degrees Celsius, marking a continued increase over the past few days, according to Pratibha Manandhar, an official at the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Kathmandu.

The Monsoon is yet to arrive in Nepal, she said. While the Monsoon has already reached India on Thursday, it is expected to take about a week to reach the Himalayan nation, she said. During this time, temperatures are likely to soar further.

The temperature of the Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City situated in Western Nepal bordering Uttar Pradesh has crossed 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the temperatures touched 36.6 degrees Celsius in Dipayal, 42.5 degrees Celsius in Sadepani of Kailali, 41.2 degrees Celsius in Nepalgunj, and 38.6 degrees Celsius in Bhairahawa on Thursday.

Currently, Nepal is experiencing the combined effects of local winds, the Westerly wind and the partial impact of a low-pressure system centred around Bihar.