Nepal starts repair of border pillars along the border with India

Kathmandu, Dec 4 (PTI) Nepal on Monday began the repair work of 317 border pillars in the Jhapa district of Koshi province along the border with India.

Advertisment

A technical team from the Armed Police Force, Bhadrapur-2, launched the drive by repairing the reference border pillar (No 91/1) under the permanent border pillar (No 55) at Satighatta of Mechinagar Municipality-7, local media reports said.

The pillar repair work was jointly inaugurated by Mechinagar Mayor Gopal Chandra Budhathoki, Bhadrapur Municipality Mayor Ganesh Pokharel, brigade chief of the APF number 1 brigade headquarters Anjani Kumar Pokharel and Nepal Police chief in Koshi Province Rajesh Nath Bastola.

The maintenance of the Nepal-India border pillars has started for the first time in Koshi province, according to brigade chief Pokharel.

Advertisment

There are 957 border pillars along the 430-kilometre-long open border between Nepal and India throughout Koshi province, and 1,500 workforces have been deployed for border security, he said.

As per the agreement of the Nepal-India border working group, even number border pillars will be repaired by the Indian side, and odd number pillars by the Nepali side.

The Indian side has already maintained an even number of pillars in the Jhapa district.

The Nepali side will repair 317 odd-numbered border pillars along the 144-kilometre open border from Mechinagar to Gaurigunj, battalion chief of the APF number 2 battalion Debraj Aryal said. PTI SBP PY PY PY