Nepal steps up security along its border with India in view of Bihar elections

Kathmandu, Nov 6 (PTI) Nepal has stepped up security along its border with India in the wake of assembly elections in Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities from both countries increased surveillance at the Jatahi border checkpoint, which was closed during the day as part of intensified security, they said.

The closure of the border and tightened security were aimed at checking any untoward incidents during the election, they added.

Security personnel from Nepal and India have been engaged in patrolling the area, with checks coordinated between the two countries to maintain law and order and address potential threats.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dhanusha, Ganesh Bahadur Bam, Nepal Police personnel collaborated with India's SSB to reinforce border checks.

The Indo-Nepal border in Dhanusha is being closely monitored, as Bihar goes through its critical election phases on Thursday and Tuesday.