Nepal 'strongly condemns' Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Kathmandu, Oct 15 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the recent attacks by Israel on the UNIFIL peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon and urged all parties of the conflict to guarantee their safety and security.

As of September 2, 2024, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon or UNIFIL force consists of 10,058 peacekeepers from 50 troop-contributing countries. Nepal contributes 876 troops to the UNIFIL.

"Nepal strongly condemns recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers & urges parties of the conflict to guarantee their safety & security. Such actions must stop immediately & should be adequately investigated," the Foreign Ministry posted on X.

It also posted on X a joint statement by the UNIFIL-contributing countries that "strongly condemned" the recent attacks on the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

The joint statement on Saturday came after at least five UNIFIL peacekeepers were wounded in recent days as Israeli troops launched attacks in southern Lebanon as part of its campaign against Hezbollah.

Nepal is among the 40 countries that deplored the Israeli military action against the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Army has confirmed that all its personnel deployed in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon are safe.

"Nepal Army is in regular contact with its security forces in Lebanon, and all members are unharmed," said NA spokesperson Gaurav KC.