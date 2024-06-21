Nepal Telecom expands 4G service at Annapurna Base Camp

Kathmandu, Jun 21 (PTI) Nepal Telecom, the state-owned telecommunication company, on Friday expanded its 4G mobile services at Machhapuchhre Base Camp and Annapurna Base Camp, the famous tourist destinations located in western Nepal.

The expanded 4G service will benefit tourists coming to trek in the Annapurna area and also the local people and business community residing in the area, Nepal Telecom (NT) said.

Similarly, NT has also upgraded Deurali, another tourist site near the Annapurna area to 4G from the earlier 2G network.

Annapurna Base Camp situated in the Kaski district of western Nepal, near the tourist hub Pokhara, lies at a 4,000-metre altitude from the sea level.

This is the first time that 4G telecommunication service has become available at such a high altitude, according to a press release issued by Nepal Telecom.