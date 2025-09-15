Nepal to mourn death of 'Gen Z' protesters on Wednesday

Kathmandu, Sep 15 (PTI) Nepal will on Wednesday mourn the death of 'Gen Z' protesters who died during the violent anti-government agitation last week that led to K P Sharma Oli’s resignation and Sushila Karki being sworn-in as the country’s caretaker prime minister.

The government has declared September 17 as a day of mourning in memory of all those killed during the countrywide protests spearheaded by Gen Z group against alleged corruption and a ban on social media.

At least 59 protesters, 10 prisoners and three policemen were killed during the protest.

Public offices nationwide will remain shut and the national flag will be flown at half-mast, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said.

The government has also announced to provide Nepalese Rs 1.5 million as compensation to the families of those killed during the protests.

Home Minister Aryal said that each bereaved family will receive NRs 1 million as compensation and an additional NRs 500,000 to cover other expenses.

The funds will be disbursed through the respective District Administration Offices, he added.

Prime Minister Karki after assuming office on Sunday said that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 will be declared “martyrs”.

The government has also decided to investigate all incidents that occurred during the protests. A Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to form a high-level judicial inquiry commission to carry out the investigation.

Aryal also announced that the government will construct a Gen Z Awareness Park in memory of those killed.

The protests that had begun on September 7 against a government ban on social media, continued the next day and quickly expanded into a larger campaign reflecting public anger over corruption and perceived apathy of the political class.

Oli quit last Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during protests on September 8. PTI SBP GSP GSP