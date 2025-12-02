Nepal to observe Gen Z Martyr Day every year in honour of those killed in protests

Kathmandu, Dec 2 (PTI) The Nepal government has decided to observe the Gen Z Martyr Day on Bhadra 23 every year as per the Bikram Era calendar in honour of those killed in the anti-government protests.

The day fell on September 8 this year when at least 22 people, mainly students, were killed after the then K P Sharma Oli-led government opened fire at the Gen Z protesters near the Parliament building in Kathmandu’s Nayabaneshwor.

In total, 76 people were killed during the two-day protests on September 8 and 9.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel also said an identity card with a photograph would be provided to the martyrs' families.

As per the Cabinet decision, the identity card would be provided to the mother, father, husband, wife, unmarried son and unmarried daughter of the martyrs.

Oli was forced to resign on the second day of the Gen Z protest as the protesters torched various government buildings, including the prime minister's residence, the Parliament building, the prime minister's office, the main administrative building Singhdurbar and the Supreme Court.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki became the interim prime minister on September 12. President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament on her recommendation. The next general election is set to take place on March 5, 2026.