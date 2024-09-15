Nepal to organise grand public concert to observe Constitution Day

Kathmandu, Sep 15 (PTI) Nepal is organising a National Day Concert at Durbar Marg in the heart of the capital city Kathmandu on September 19 to mark the Himalayan nation's National Constitution Day.

“This time we are organising a public concert to mark the Constitution Day at the people’s level,” Krishna Hari Pushkar, secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, said at a press conference.

The concert is being organised to make Nepal’s historic journey towards democracy and constitution making memorable, he pointed out.

“The concert is aimed at highlighting the country’s cultural heritage, democratic achievement and national talent,” Pushkar said.

“The objectives of the concert will be to promote national identity, to highlight patriotic sentiment, uplift national dignity and promote our cultural and linguistic treasures,” president of the National Film Development Board Dinesh Dahal said on the occasion.

A National Day Concert Organising Committee has been formed to observe the Constitution Day in a grand manner.

The Nepal government has decided to observe the National Constitution Day for three days, September 18, 19 and 20. Nepal adopted a new constitution through the Constituent Assembly on September 20, 2015. PTI SBP GSP GSP