Nepal to organise Yoga Retreat to enhance physical, spiritual health

Kathmandu, Sep 22 (PTI) In an attempt to promote spiritual tourism, the Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN) is organising a yoga retreat in western Nepal's Pokhara where renowned yoga enthusiasts from across the world will train in theoretical and practical aspects of the ancient wisdom.

The event to be organised in collaboration with Purna Yoga Centre between October 16 and 19 will see the participation of more than 100 yoga enthusiasts in the retreat in the tourist hub Pokhara, according to the organisers.

Vegetarian and organic foods will be served and devotional songs as well as relaxing music will be played during the four-day retreat.

By organising this event, Nepal aspires to position itself as one of the favourite yoga and spiritual destinations in the global travel market, said Binayak Shah, HAN president.

The retreat will be organised annually to promote spiritual tourism, he said.

"The art and science of yoga originated from the Himalayas and lord Shiva is the first yogi who taught the ancient wisdom to the humans," he pointed out. "Now we want to cash on this ancient wisdom which is believed to have originated from the Himalayas, the abode of lord Shiva." "Discourses and practical sessions on yoga, pranayam, meditation and the historical background as well as philosophical wisdom linked to the practice will be given to the participants on the occasion," said Lata Tulachan, a Nepali-origin yoga instructor from the US.

"Yoga not only helps to improve our physical and mental health but also enhances the spiritual well-being of the individual and brings peace in life," Tulachan added. PTI SBP PY PY PY