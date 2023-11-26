Nepal to provide solar energy solutions to Jajarkot earthquake victims

Kathmandu, Nov 26 (PTI) The Nepal government has said that it is planning to provide renewable energy solutions, particularly solar photovoltaic systems, to the victims of the November 3 earthquake.

Advertisment

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts on November 3, resulting in 154 fatalities and 346 injuries.

The earthquake caused complete destruction to over 26,500 houses and partial damage to at least 62,000 houses, Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources minister Shakti Basnet said at an event here on Sunday.

The government is planning to provide renewable energy solutions, particularly solar photovoltaic systems, to the victims of the earthquake, he said at the workshop organised by the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC).

Advertisment

AEPC is a government body working towards promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy across Nepal.

The programme was organised on the occasion of successful installation of around 1,400 solar photovoltaic systems in Nepal with the financial assistance of the German government and KFW Bank, Germany.

Under the three-year assistance programme, 1,383 institutional solar photovoltaic systems were implemented and 90 rural solar drinking water projects completed with 5.7 million Euro assistance from Germany, besides Nepal government’s funding of around 1.4 million Euro and local community’s contribution of around 4.6 million Euro.

AEPC executive director Navaraj Dhakal said the organisation has been successful in promoting renewable energy technologies and addressing energy poverty in Nepal.

“The activities being carried out by AEPC in the clean energy sector for the past two-and-a-half decade are contributing towards reducing carbon emission, ensuring reliable power supply, generating employment and income generating activities, enhancing energy security and helping to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuel,” he said. PTI SBP SCY SCY