Nepal urges 'negotiated settlement' of Israel-Palestine issue as it condemns attack on hospital in Gaza

Kathmandu, Oct 20 (PTI) The Nepal government on Friday urged for a "peaceful and negotiated settlement" of the Israel-Palestine issue as it condemned the attack on a hospital in Gaza in which hundreds of people were killed.

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in the explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, evoking strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital, while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

As many as 10 students were killed and one held hostage by Hamas after it carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Nepal government is deeply shocked by the killing of innocent civilians in the hospital attack in Gaza.

"We condemn this attack against the hospital, medical personnel, patients, and civilians and convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We offer prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured people," it said.

“We believe in peace and urge for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the dispute,” the ministry said.

Expressing serious concern about the attack against civilians, it called for the protection of civilian people in all circumstances.